Manish Malhotra Buys Lavish Apartment Worth Rs 21 Crore In Bandra: Report

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has become the owner of a new swanky apartment in Mumbai. According to a report by Money Control, the renowned designer has acquired a flat in Bandra worth Rs 21.1 crore. The apartment is allegedly located in the West Bandra neighbourhood, according to papers obtained by Zapkey.com, reported Money Control.

The celebrity fashion designer, whose clients include the names of some renowned Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and more, has his new apartment reportedly on the second floor in Bhojwani Enclave on Pali Hill Road. The 251.39 square metre apartment comes with three car parking spaces, reported Money Control. Malhotra’s new apartment is situated in a complex which has row houses and apartments, which are 5,500 sq ft, and are priced at around Rs 80,000 per sq ft, according to what local brokers told Money Control.

According to the report, Malhotra bought the apartment from builder Samir Bhojwani and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore and it was registered on March 10.

The 55-year-old designer will soon be showcasing his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. The couturier will be expanding his brand with his new launch Diffuse which is being described as an ease-to-couture offering. The upcoming fashion week will be in complete original format after facing several changes for the past two years due to the pandemic. Commencing from March 23, the Fashion week will conclude on March 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi for the very first.

In his latest Instagram post, Malhotra shared the first glimpse of his Diffuse collection. The designer was seen surrounded by the models wearing his latest creations. Excited fashionistas expressed their reaction in the comments section. As one user commented, “Can’t wait," while another commented, “cool."

Malhotra’ss show will be held on March 25 at 9.30PM.

