Manish Malhotra Remembers Sridevi, Recalls Moment She Took 15-year Hiatus

Friday marked the 58th birth anniversary of late legendary actress Sridevi. On her birth anniversary, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember her. Designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend and frequent collaborator of the actress, remembered her in a recent interview. He talked about his experience working with her and how he felt when she told him she was going to stop working. In 1997, the actress took a fifteen-year break from acting, making her comeback with the 2012 film English Vinglish.

Talking to Indian Express, Manish said, “It was the last day of Judaai’s shooting in Las Vegas. I still remember we were coming down the elevator. She told me ‘I’m not planning to work anymore’. I had a lump in my throat. And I kept thinking why do I feel like this. It means somewhere I’ve got really attached to her. I think I got attached to her professionalism, to the way she gave respect. She never spoke about anybody. I think I got along with that very well. She was focused, hard working. We never gossiped about anybody. It was always about the work."

He also talked about her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. He said that they have retained a lot of qualities of their mother. He added that they must miss her everyday as she was a doting mother and friend to them. He further said that they are coping with Sridevi’s loss well and know how to be professional. His bond with Sridevi extends to her daughters and hence it would stay the same forever, he said.

The iconic actress started her career at the age of four in 1967, and made her Hindi debut with the 1975 film Julie. She was best known for films like Mr India, Nagina, English Vinglish, Chaalbaaz, Chandni, and Judaai among many more.

