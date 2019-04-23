English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manish Malhotra Remembers Sridevi: We Had Just Started Discussing Kalank & Her Untimely Death Happened
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra got nostalgic as he recounted her association with actress Sridevi, who passed away last year.
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra got nostalgic as he recounted her association with actress Sridevi, who passed away last year.
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra got nostalgic as he recounted her association with actress Sridevi who passed away last year, leaving her Bollywood colleagues and millions of admirers in shock and mourning.
Karan Johar’s latest period drama Kalank which recently hit the theatres boasts of one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times. Besides Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in major roles.
The role of Bahaar Begum played by Madhuri was originally supposed to be played by late Sridevi whose untimely demise last year shook Bollywood.
Remembering Sridevi, the Kalank costume designer, in an interview to a website, said he missed the late actress on the sets of the film. "I knew Sridevi ma'am was playing the role and you know how close I have been to her... We had just started discussing the film and her untimely death happened."
Manish, who was a close friend of the late actress, said there were “so many times on the set I thought about her. And I thought that if she'd be here, we would be discussing her clothes or jewellery.”
Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is a period drama set in pre-independence era. Manish also said that watching Kalank for the first time made him emotional.
"Even when I saw the film for the first time, I thought a lot about her," said the designer.
