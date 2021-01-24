Manish Malhotra Shares First Pic from Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Festivities

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is currently in Alibaug to attend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's marriage, on Saturday shared the first picture from the actor's wedding festivities. Manish shared a picture of himself all decked up in traditional Indian attire from his own label. He donned a navy blue kurta with a Nehru jacket and white pajama. "Keeping the look simple and classic," Manish captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also shared a selfie of him with Manish from the wedding venue. In the selfie, the duo is all smiles as they click the picture.

Varun’s family, including father filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother and director Rohit Dhawan, sister-in-law, and niece reached the destination on Friday. David’s brother actor Anil Dhawan and his family were in attendance too.

According to the Times of India report, the guest list is kept small due to the pandemic. However, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Jacqueline Fernandez are likely to be present. As per Pinkvilla, Remo D’souza, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Vasu Bhagnani will also be present.