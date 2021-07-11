Manish Malhotra Shares Pictures with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor from Private Party

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Sunday and shared pictures from Neetu Kapoor’s late birthday celebration, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor were also present.

“#selﬁe #love .. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @neetu54 #ranbirkapoor @brat.man @ritadhody @shabskofficial @sunset.sue #funtimes #moments #selfies #fun #memories," Manish wrote in the caption.

Neetu celebrated her 63rd birthday on Thursday with family and friends in attendance. In the pictures shared by Riddhima on Instagram Stories, one could see many guests including Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Members of the Kapoor family too attended the dinner. Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara, were some who were seen attending the festivities.

It is going to be a busy year for Neetu as she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She started shooting for the film after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor.

