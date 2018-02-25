Manish Malhotra: Working With Sridevi Was a Turning Point in My Career

: Ace designer Manish Malhotra is in shock over the sudden demise of Sridevi in Dubai, and says he will always cherish all the precious memories of an iconic superstar and a friend.Sridevi, 54, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi."Sridevi and I first met in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called 'Ma'am' was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work," Manish said in a statement.Manish dressed the actress a number of times in his creations.He added: "We have seen each other grow professionally and personally -- it was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother she was. I met Sridevi very recently in Dubai and we just had so much to share."Shocked by the news, Manish said he will "always cherish the precious memories of a friend who was an iconic superstar"."At this point, all my thoughts are with Sridevi's family."