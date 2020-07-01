Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan Wear Masks at Gurudwara Wedding, Watch Videos

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan has tied the knot with his actress-girlfriend Sangeita Chauhan on June 30. They had a traditional wedding ceremony at a gurudwara with only the couple's parents attending the happy event.

Sangeita was dressed in a traditional bright pink patiala suit and completed her look with heavy jewelry and a breathing mask that matched with her costume. Manish looked dashing in a pink and white coloured kurta pyjama and wore a purple jacket to finish off his look. Manish too wore a mask that matched his costume.

Pictures and videos from the couple's intimate ceremony have surfaced and the bride and groom look super excited to begin this new chapter in their lives together.

Take a look at some moments from Manish and Sangeita's wedding as they get hitched amid coronavirus scare.

