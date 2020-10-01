Manish Raisinghan and Wife Sangeita Chauhan Complete 3 Months of Married Life, Share Pics

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan took to Instagram to share a few pictures with his wife, actress Sangeita Chauhaan, as they complete three months of marital bliss. The Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman actors got married on June 30 at a Gurudwara in Juhu, after dating for a long time.

"3 months ❤ @sangeitachauhaan happy Monthwarsary #sanman #sangeitachauhaan #ManishRaisinghan," Manish captioned the pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actors can be seen counting three on their fingers, as they celebrate three months of marriage.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Manish had said, "She (Sangeita) is the most transparent soul. She knows how to love and respect from the heart and that’s the beautiful quality. The first time we met, I started off as a regular ki theek hai baat kar lete hain, but as I started talking to her, I realised that she has more depth to her. I guess, even she doesn’t know what kind of depth she embodies, so that’s what attracted me. Ye bahut mysterious character hai toh isko study karte hain. Life long study karenge, chalo shaadi kar lete hain (she is a mysterious character and I wanted to study her forever. So we got married)."

The two had met on the sets of the 2016 show Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and eventually fell in love. Sangeita played the lead role of Meghna, whereas Manish played Shiva, who joined the cast later.