Manish Raisinghan Shares Photos of Wedding with Sangeita Chauhaan During Lockdown

Sasural Simar Ka fame Manish Raisinghan got married to his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan on June 30. The low-key ceremony took place in a gurdwara in the presence of a few family members.

The bride looked beautiful in a fuchsia pink outfit and bridal trousseau. She opted for a colour co-ordinated face mask. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a baby pink kurta pajama set with a purple bandhgala over it.

Manish Raisinghan shared a number of images on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Just Married #sanmanThank you everyone for ur heart warming wishes. Your beautiful blessings and all the love you all showered on us. Didn't get an opportunity to respond personally to all your messages but shall slowly and steadily cope up wid that...Thank you once again to one and all... love you all....”





A few days ago, Sangeeta made the news official for the first time with a post on Instagram. Her lengthy message started with, “Its Finally Official ! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! (sic.)”

Their parents were not present as there is a greater risk to their health during the pandemic, given their old age. Manish told a publication that they decided to marry with few of their siblings around. He also added that he plans to host a big reception for industry colleagues once things get back to normal.





Manish also noted how festivities including Sangeet to Mehendi ceremony and dinners happened over video calls. The couple did not want their family to miss out so their families attended the ceremony virtually.

