Manish Sisodia Declares Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Tax Free in New Delhi

A securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has been declared tax free in the national capital New Delhi. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday. He explained the reason behind making the film tax free when he claimed that Super 30 will inspire students and teachers in the region.

The declaration on behalf of the Delhi government came after famed mathematician Anand Kumar, whose life and works have inspired Super 30 and Hrithik's character in it, visited government schools in the region with Sisodia. He further added that Kumar will be taking one online class every month with IIT-JEE aspirants from Delhi government schools.

Following Sisodia's visit with Kumar, the former wrote on Twitter wrote, "Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (sic)."

In another tweet he continued, "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi," following it up by writing, "Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools."

Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3) @iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi (2/3)#Super30 @iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools (3/3) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Responding to Delhi government's gesture, Hrithik wrote in a tweet, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi."

Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi. https://t.co/wzY1QkR1iF pic.twitter.com/jj8GN1kteC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 24, 2019

On Tuesday, Hrithik, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Super 30 crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film's gross collection in India stands at Rs 104.18 crore as of Monday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is running in theatres now.

