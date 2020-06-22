Manisha Koirala on Nepal's Map Bill, Border Dispute with India: I Remain Hopeful

Nepal's national assembly on June 18 passed the controversial bill on its updated political administrative map which includes parts of Indian territory. The move has escalated the border dispute with India. The New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) refers to an updated map which shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.

Manisha Koirala, who had earlier tweeted in support of Nepal drawing the new map, has again expressed her opinion about the ongoing situation between the two countries.

She wrote on Monday, "Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state!! Let’s mull over this!! Gm (sic)," and followed it up with another tweet, which read, "A heartfelt request please let’s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov’s will resolve the issue. In the meantime we can be civil. Heart with ribbonHeart with ribbonHeart with ribbon. I remain hopeful (sic)."

Earlier, in May, Manisha's tweet supporting the new controversial Nepal map had not gone down well with social media users.

