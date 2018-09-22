GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself

After successfully winning the battle against cancer, Manisha Koirala has become an inspiration to many.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Hailing from the influential Koirala family of Nepal, Manisha has acted with all the major actors, directors of her time and has won Filmfare Awards for her work in films like Bombay, Khamoshi and Company. It came as a shock to her fans when she revealed her tryst with cancer.

Now, after successfully winning the battle against cancer, she has become an inspiration to many.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share her picture. Captioning the picture she wrote, "I have redefined the term ‘selfish’. Looking after oneself is important and this includes both the physical and emotional aspects. It is okay to be sad. We are multidimensional beings. The emotional aspect matters a great deal to me. It pulls me down and manifests itself in my body. So, I now emphasise that it is perfectly fine to prioritise yourself. “



Earlier the actress made headlines, when she announced her first book titled, The Book of Untold Stories. Also, there are reports that she'll be soon authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. She essayed the role of Nargis in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. She also featured in Netlix’s Lust Stories.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...