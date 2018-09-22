Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself

Hailing from the influential Koirala family of Nepal, Manisha has acted with all the major actors, directors of her time and has won Filmfare Awards for her work in films like Bombay, Khamoshi and Company. It came as a shock to her fans when she revealed her tryst with cancer.Now, after successfully winning the battle against cancer, she has become an inspiration to many.On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share her picture. Captioning the picture she wrote, "I have redefined the term ‘selfish’. Looking after oneself is important and this includes both the physical and emotional aspects. It is okay to be sad. We are multidimensional beings. The emotional aspect matters a great deal to me. It pulls me down and manifests itself in my body. So, I now emphasise that it is perfectly fine to prioritise yourself. “Earlier the actress made headlines, when she announced her first book titled, The Book of Untold Stories. Also, there are reports that she'll be soon authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. She essayed the role of Nargis in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. She also featured in Netlix’s Lust Stories.