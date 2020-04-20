Manisha Koirala Recalls Being Locked Up During Cancer Treatment: It Was 1000 Times Worse Than This

As the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic completely upends lives across the world, actress Manisha Koirala is seeing the silver lining. Drawing parallel between the lockdown and the time she was being treated for cancer, Manisha said the latter situation was thousand times worse than this.

Talking about the same, she shared, “During my treatment days in New York, I was basically locked up in my apartment for six long months. Looking back, that was thousand times worse than this for me. (Right now) Even if we’re locked up for a total of two months, it at least gives us hope that things will get better if we follow all instructions. I understand that we’re tense and bored, but I think we should also understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration for our past experiences or from what we see around us."

The actress further insisted on following the basic but essential protocols, as being guided and advised by the professionals and the government. "Some of us don’t need to take medicines. But yes, like everyone else, we’re taking care of our immunity. Eating right, taking all supplements prescribed by the doctors. Washing hands, avoiding touching the face... I’m also keeping my house clean. Guess I’m cleaning way too much because my mother has been pulling my leg on this," she said.

Trying to make the current crisis productive for herself, Manisha has been indulging in some writing and is hoping to craft either a book or a screenplay. She is also enjoying the nature and said, “You can see how happy and bright nature has become. I’ve seen few insects and birds that haven’t seen in the last few years."

