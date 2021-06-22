Manisha Koirala To Play Kartik Aaryan’s Mother In This Telugu Remake

It might sound a little strange, but Kartik Aaryan will have to practice addressing yesteryear actress Manisha Koirala as ‘mom’. Surprised? No, it’s not what you’re thinking. Kartik’s mom is perfectly well and healthy, and there are no cracks in their relationship that we know of. Actually, what we’re hinting at here is Kartik’s next rumoured venture which stars him and Manisha as a mother-son duo.

The movie we’re talking about is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapooramula starring Allu Arjun. Produced by television czarina Ekta Kapoor and directed by Rohit Dhawan, this movie will see the return of the Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon pairing, who were earlier cast opposite each other in the hit movie Luka Chuppi. After impressing all and sundry with his dance on Butta Bomma, Kartik is once again set to take the theatres by storm with this new outing.

Rumour has it that both Ekta and Rohit wanted Tabu on board for the role of Kartik’s mother, who reportedly has a very important role to play in the movie. The reason for preferring Tabu is that she had essayed the role in the original movie and would therefore be familiar with all the nuances and quirks of the character. However, Kartik and Tabu have already worked together in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 recently, and hence none of them were eager to star together in two back-to-back movies. Finally, Manisha Koirala’s name came up, and reports have it that she immediately agreed to the role upon being contacted.

People are excited to see this mother-son duo on screen, although no official confirmation has come from either Manisha or Kartik-Kriti. However, Kartik’s recent activity and body language are hints enough that he’s doing the movie. One of the main USPs of the original movie was its foot-tapping music, and post the thundering success of Butta Bomma, people are excited to see him dancing to some great tunes once again. Looks like Karthik Aryan’s bad times are finally over!

