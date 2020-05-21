Manisha Koirala's Tweet Supporting Nepal's New Controversial Map Receives Strong Reaction From Indians

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala's tweet supporting the new controversial Nepali map hasn't gone down well with the social media users. On Wednesday, she tweeted, "Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now."

Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now 🙏 https://t.co/A60BZNjgyK — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 18, 2020

On May 18, the Nepal cabinet approved a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory. Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali wrote on Twitter, “The official map is being made public by the Ministry of Land Management soon.”

On May 20, India strongly rejected Nepal's decision to issue a revised map. In a sharp reaction, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence… such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

Addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had said the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there. Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army, he said.

The new map was drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and then the British India government and other relevant documents, which suggests Limpiyadhura, from where the Kali river originated, is Nepal's border with India, The Kathmandu Post quoted an official at the Ministry of Land Reform and Management as saying.

India and Nepal are at a row after the Indian side issued a new political map incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border in October last year.

The tension further escalated after India inaugurated the road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar, a holy pilgrimage site situated at Tibet, China, that passes through the territory belonging to Nepal.

Here are some reactions:

Manisha beta, chahe ‘Dil Se’ socho ya ‘Mann’ se, lekin agar ‘Lajja’ hai to ‘Khamoshi’ dikhao aur political ‘Saudagar’ mat bano. Apni China ke saath wali ‘Ek Chhoti Si Love Story’ ko ‘Gupt’ rakho, nahi to ’Bombay’ mein reh ke jo kamaya hai, wahan se ‘Kachhe Dhaage’ toot jaayenge.. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 20, 2020

wo 'Majhdhaar' mein phasi hui hai to tum 'Laal Badshah' bann kar 'Dushmani' nikaloge aur apna 'Khauf' dikhaoge? wo bhi soch rahi hogi 'Hindustan ki kasam' ye 'Indian' to meri baat ka bura maan gaye aur 'Sangdil sanam' nikle.. aur ab mere 'Jaani Dushman' bann gaye.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 20, 2020

Manisha you do not have same at all . Better you leave India . You have shame do not come India again . Mantel one things this three palace belong to India only . I am also Nepali Kunwar chettri . I always support India . I love my country India only . — uma (@uma39899425) May 20, 2020

Gaddar! Galti Kajol ki hai. Isko Gupt me nibta diya hota to aaj hame ye din nahi dekhna padta. Itni saari opportunity mili thi 3 ghante me. Sab waste kar di. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 20, 2020

आप अपने जगह सही हो।हम ही उदार ,और महान बनने निकल जाते है?।हम भारतीय भी अब आपकी तरह सोचेंगे। — karan singh (@karansi31633728) May 19, 2020

Dignity Of Nepal was alwys secure with India.Nepal-India always shared common culture history till sone Maoist came in power & started dancing on China tune.

What is surprising that people like you who only gained from India are raising Dignity issue as if India mistreated Nepal. — 🇮🇳 Prabhat Yadav 🇮🇳 (@prabhatkumar76) May 20, 2020

It’s as simple as that.

Truly perplexed & hurt to read tweet of MK, i am her fan of long standing!

In fact I always considered her Indian actress!!

When did India mistreat Nepal !!!

First time hearing claims on Kala pani by Nepal. — Dr Narain Rupani (@DrRupani) May 20, 2020

Pls go and earn in nepali film industry, — patelbhai(gujaratwale) 🇮🇳 (@Manoj28345898) May 20, 2020