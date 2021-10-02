Manisha Yadav AKA Salima Begum of Jodha Akbar Passes Away

Actress Manisha Mannu Yadav, best known for her character of Salima Begum in Zee TV’s Jodha Akbar passed away on October 1. The reason for her death is yet to be revealed, however, sources say that she passed away from a brain haemorrhage. The news was confirmed by Paridhi Sharma who plays the character of Jodha in the series. She shared her picture on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “This news is so heart breaking, Rip @manisha_Mann."

The actress’ son turned a year old on July this year. She had taken to Twitter to share a post on her son’s birthday. It read, “Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!My little boy you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much.” In June she tweeted about her COVID vaccination dose. Her tweet read: “Finally got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot today.. glad it didn’t hurt much. Get vaccinated as soon as possible.we are in this together." (sic)

Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!♥️My little rainbow boyyou have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/GCxy5h4eWn— Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) June 30, 2021

After her unfortunate demise, a news portal reached out to Manisha’s onscreen son Sheezan Mohammed. Sheezan who plays Sultan Murad Mirza in the show said, “It’s very saddening. She was my first onscreen mother. It’s hard to believe." Actor Ravi Bhatia who plays Salim in the show said, “I spoke to Manisha a few months back and she seemed all fine. It’s an upsetting news."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.