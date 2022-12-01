Manjima Mohan Opens Up About Being Fat-shamed For Her Wedding Look, Says 'It Doesn't Affect Me Anymore'

Actress Manjima Mohan recently got hitched to her long-time beau, Gautham Karthik. The two had a beautiful and grand ceremony in Chennai on November 28. The actress looked lovely in an ivory South Indian saree. However, when she posted the pictures online, Manjima was subjected to heavy trolling and was body shamed on social media. This was not the first time that the actress has faced such insensitive remarks online. Manjima has been the victim of trolling for several years. Reacting to the recent remarks, the actress said that she is not bothered by such comments anymore.

In a conversation with India Today, the actress revealed that the trolling no longer affects her. She also stated that she will lose weight if she has to. “Even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness, and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment that requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Manjima concluded by saying that she doesn't understand why her weight affects other people.

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have been in a serious relationship for over three years finally tying the knot. Previously, Manjima had written a heartfelt note, thanking Karthik for appearing like a guardian angel and standing by her when she was completely lost. “You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am," she penned in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Manjima Mohan has been on a break from films for the past few months. She stated at a press conference ahead of her wedding that she will not stop her acting career. The actress plans to return to work as soon as she finds a suitable script. Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik is currently filming Simbu's Pathu Thala. In addition, he completed the shooting of 'August 16 1947', which is soon to be out in theatres.

