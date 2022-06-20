Manjiri Oak's Special Post For Husband Prasad Oak on Father's Day

Actor-director Prasad Oak, besides being a terrific filmmaker, is just as good a family man. He often shares beautiful photos of his ladylove on his Instagram handle. Now, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actor’s wife Manjiri Oak has shared a video on Instagram which features stills of Prasad with his two sons and a dog. Wishing him Father’s Day, Manjiri wrote, “Prasad, Happy Father’s Day

“Umgaya has a simple mother, who knows father…

“Every time I hear these lines, tears come to my eyes. I have never heard such an accurate description of my father before and you fit perfectly in this description.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manjiri oak (@manjiri_oak)



Prasad has reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

The video has the song Sawal Jawab (feat. Madhura Datar, Priyanka Barve, Vishvajeet Borvankar) playing in the background.

Manjiri has used Chandramukhi, a special song from the film, in this video. This song has appropriate lines describing the father very well. Using it, she has shared a special video of her three children, Sarthak, Mayank, and their little dog Mascara.

Prasad and Manjiri have two children, Sarthak and Mayank. Both are now making a name for themselves in their careers. Making his way in the industry, Prasad has received two Filmfare Awards and National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi for his 2017 drama Kaccha Limbu.

Speaking on Prasad’s work front, both his films—Chandramukhi and Dharamveer have been a resounding success. In Chandramukhi, the actor handled the megaphone, on the other hand, in Dharmaveer, Prasad played the lead role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.