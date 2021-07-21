Manjot Singh aka Fukrey's Lali Opens up on Struggling to Get Work

Actor Manjot Singh started his journey in the Hindi film industry in 2008 at the age of 16 with Dibakar Banerjee’s much-acclaimed film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! The comedy film starred Abhay Deol in the lead and went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film. The ensemble cast has Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Manjot and Archana Puran Singh. The film was inspired by the real life shenanigans of Devinder Singh aka Bunty, a real-life thief, whose name was changed to Lucky for the film.

Manjot portrayed the role of teen Lucky in the film and his work was adored by one and all. But it was in 2013 when he made a breakthrough with the blockbuster Fukrey, which also saw a sequel, Fukrey Returns in 2017. The film boasts of a talented cast which also includes Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha.

But recently, in an interview with Times Now, the actor shared that he wasn’t getting any substantial roles post Fukrey and this drought continued for almost two years. He wasn’t being offered what he wanted to do. And, that’s when he got a reality check. It isn’t easy to wait for the right opportunity, he added.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, he had shared the challenges he had to face as the casting agencies used to directly say that it would be tough for them to procure a role for him because he is a sikh. Manjot went to work on some extremely entertaining films like Udaan, Azhar, Student Of The Year, Arjun Patiala and Penalty.

On the professional front, he will soon be seen in SonyLIV’s new series Chutzpah, directed by Mrighdeep Lamba. The plot consists of five stories linked with one another through the Internet and real-life complexities the characters face. Majot has worked on some impressive projects like Dream Girl and was last seen in season two of College Romance.

