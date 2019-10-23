Manjot Singh Opens Up About Dream Girl and Working with Ayushmann Khurrana

After making his debut with Dibakar Banerjee's 2008 film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Manjot Singh has time and again proved to be a delight to watch on screen. The actor rose to fame with the Fukrey franchise. He recently appeared in Dream Girl, which has turned out to be a big money-spinner at the box office. The actor recently opened up about his role in the film as well as the experience of working with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “This is the maximum screen time I have got in a film and I’m glad it has done well.”

He also said that he and his on-screen best-friend Ayushmann Khurrana had also bonded quite well on sets of the film. “After Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, I was wondering what he would be like, but he never behaved like a star. He treated me like a younger brother,” he shared.

Talking about the importance of the Fukrey franchise in his career and the upcoming third installation, the actor said, “It is a special film. After I won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Debut Actor for Oye Lucky…, I wasn’t getting the kind of roles I wanted. Fukrey was a turning point in my life. Writing on Fukrey 3 is almost complete and we should start shooting in 2020. The third part will be much bigger and funnier.”

Recently in an interview with News18, the actor had talked about the stereotyping of Sardars in only comedic roles. "I have noticed that filmmakers have formed a perception about us. In fact not just them but even the audience has formed this perception that if he a Sardar then he will only be funny, nothing else. When I told my family after getting my first role in Oye Lucky, they congratulated me but said not to play a role that insults Sardars. This is why I accept situational comedy but not roles that create comedy by making fun of a Sardar," he said.

