Manju Warrier Impresses With Her Dance Moves in Kannilu Kannilu Song From Ayisha

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Ayisha recently dropped yet another song on YouTube. After launching the soulful track Ayisha Ayisha, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, an upbeat song, titled Kannilu Kannilu, was released by Saregama Malayalam on Friday, October 13. Lead actress Manju Warrier flaunted her dancing prowess in the music video of this dance number, which has been choreographed by Prabhudeva.

M Jayachandran has composed the catchy tunes of Kannilu Kannilu. Debutant playback singer Ahi Ajayan has given voice for the song while BK Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics. The Arabic version of the song, for this Indo-Arabic venture, has been written by Noora Al Marzooqi. The music video was reportedly shot in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, in four days.

The music video of Kannilu Kannilu has already received nearly 10 lakh views on YouTube. Soon after it surfaced on the internet, thousands of users shower Manju Warrier and Prabhudeva with praises in the comments section of the video. “When we see Prabhudeva’s choreography, in each and every step we can recognize him,” remarked one user. Another gushed, “This woman (Manju Warrier) doesn’t have any limit…..age is really just a number for her.”

Touted to be a family entertainer with an Indo-Arab backdrop, Ayisha will be released in several other languages apart from Malayalam and Arabic, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The Manju Warrier-starrer is helmed by debutant director Amir Pallikkal while its screenplay is written by Aashif Kakkodi of the Halal Love Story and Momo in Dubai fame. The makers roped in Vishnu Sharma and Appu N Bhattathiri to helm the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Top showsha video

Ayisha has been extensively shot in the Middle East, with a few schedules filmed in Kerala as well as Mumbai. Besides Manju Warrier, the much-awaited film also stars the Classmates actress Radhika, along with a host of international actors from UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines and Tunisia.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here