Manju Warrier Unveils First Look Poster Of Vipin Atley's Next Film Pombilai Orumai

Actor-filmmaker Vipin Atley officially confirmed his next Malayali project, Pombilai Orumai, a while ago, and the first look poster has finally arrived. Recently, actor Manju Warrier shared the official first look poster on her official Facebook page.

She penned a note along with the poster. Extending her wishes, she wrote, “Wishing dear Vipin and the entire team all the best!

Pombilai Orumai’s first look poster is a partial monochrome sketch or illustration which includes a character talking on a mobile. Based on the poster, the film appears to be about the lives of a poor family in a village.

Vipin is expected to convey a socially important issue with humour and some serious human emotions. The film is billed as a thriller, and Vipin’s distinct style can be seen in the poster itself, where the genre is stated on the top side.

Meanwhile, Pombilai Orumai, directed by Vipin Atley, has been written by the filmmaker himself along with writer Jiny K. The filmmaker has previously penned the script for the film Homely Meals. He also wrote and donned the director’s cap for Ben, which earned Gourav Menon national and state awards for the best child actor in 2016.

Coming back to Pombilai Orumai, the film is being bankrolled by Macrame Pictures. The movie stars Jitheesh Parameswaran, Sreeshma Chandran along with Sajid Yahia and Shilpa Anil in key roles.

Talking about the technical crew, Sirajjudheen Zainudheen is the director of photography, and Gopakumar Nambiar has been tasked with editing. Interestingly, apart from direction and writing, Vipin has also taken the charge of music for his directorial. Vipin is well-recognised for composing music for several films, including Ben, Vattamesha Sammelanam, and Musical Chair.

