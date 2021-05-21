movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Manju Warrier, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Birthday Wishes to Mohanlal
2-MIN READ

Manju Warrier, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Birthday Wishes to Mohanlal

Manju Warrier, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Birthday Wishes to Mohanlal

On Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 61st birthday, the actor has been showered with heartfelt wishes from fans and colleagues including Venkatesh Daggubati, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The mega star of the Malayalam film industry celebrates his 61st birthday today. The actor has been showered with heartfelt wishes from fans and peers all across the film industry.

Another superstar of the southern film industry, Venkatesh Daggubati extended his wishes for the megastar on Twitter. Calling him the most naturally talented actor and complete human being, Venkatesh wished best for him.

One of the most successful actresses of the south cinema, Manju Warrier too has an adorable wish for the megastar. Taking to Instagram, the lady superstar of south India shared a black and white picture and wished “Laletta”. Writing, “Your age is the number of years LIFE has been enjoying YOU!!!” the actress wished him abundant joy and peace.

RELATED NEWS

Veteran actress Raadhika Sarathkumar also wished the superstar by sharing her throwback pictures with him.

Singer-actor of Tamil film industry Vijay Antony shared a tweet expressing his admiration for Mohanlal and thanked him for being an inspirational figure and wished the actor to make path-breaking films.

Popular actor-director of the Malayalam industry, Nivin Pauly too showered the megastar with love on his birthday.https://twitter.com/NivinOfficial/status/1395453030112268291

Manjima Mohan shared the collage of the pictures of the megastar and wished him a happy birthday. She also called him her favourite star and wished him to have a wonderful year ahead.

Young actor and former model, Tovino Thomas wished Lalleta by sharing a picture of the duo twinning in black.

The popular face of south cinema, Prithiviraj Sukumaran shared a BTS still from the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer on the occasion. Describing it, he wrote that it was the Day 1 of Lucifer's shoot. Had there been no pandemic, they would have been shooting for Empuraan. He wished to share the screen together with the actor and extended heartfelt wishes.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen portraying the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in the action entertainer, Aaraattu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 21, 2021, 14:18 IST