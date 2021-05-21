Manju Warrier, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Birthday Wishes to Mohanlal

The mega star of the Malayalam film industry celebrates his 61st birthday today. The actor has been showered with heartfelt wishes from fans and peers all across the film industry.

Another superstar of the southern film industry, Venkatesh Daggubati extended his wishes for the megastar on Twitter. Calling him the most naturally talented actor and complete human being, Venkatesh wished best for him.

Happy birthday to the most naturally talented actor and the complete human being @Mohanlal Wishing nothing but the best for you ♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WrGWSCVE9R— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 21, 2021

One of the most successful actresses of the south cinema, Manju Warrier too has an adorable wish for the megastar. Taking to Instagram, the lady superstar of south India shared a black and white picture and wished “Laletta”. Writing, “Your age is the number of years LIFE has been enjoying YOU!!!” the actress wished him abundant joy and peace.

Veteran actress Raadhika Sarathkumar also wished the superstar by sharing her throwback pictures with him.

Happy Birthday to an actor I admire a lot, wishing you more strength and love @Mohanlal #Laletta our pride🙏 pic.twitter.com/FhWIieOEcI— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 21, 2021

Singer-actor of Tamil film industry Vijay Antony shared a tweet expressing his admiration for Mohanlal and thanked him for being an inspirational figure and wished the actor to make path-breaking films.

Happy Birthday to @Mohanlal sir! Thank you for always inspiring me to learn, grow & practise… Keep making path breaking films 😊🎁— vijayantony (@vijayantony) May 21, 2021

Popular actor-director of the Malayalam industry, Nivin Pauly too showered the megastar with love on his birthday.https://twitter.com/NivinOfficial/status/1395453030112268291

Manjima Mohan shared the collage of the pictures of the megastar and wished him a happy birthday. She also called him her favourite star and wished him to have a wonderful year ahead.

Happy bday to one of my most favorite actors @Mohanlal sir!! 😊Have a wonderful year ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/eWFc6O1nrD— Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) May 21, 2021

Young actor and former model, Tovino Thomas wished Lalleta by sharing a picture of the duo twinning in black.

The popular face of south cinema, Prithiviraj Sukumaran shared a BTS still from the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer on the occasion. Describing it, he wrote that it was the Day 1 of Lucifer's shoot. Had there been no pandemic, they would have been shooting for Empuraan. He wished to share the screen together with the actor and extended heartfelt wishes.

This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qD1S1E0isH— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 20, 2021

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen portraying the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in the action entertainer, Aaraattu.

