Manju Warrior Opts Out of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kappa For This Actor's Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier were to be seen in Shaji Kailas’s Kappa next. The shooting of the film has already begun and now, if reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier has opted out of the film. No official confirmation on the same has been shared by the makers or the actress.

Manju Warrier, who is currently shooting for Ajith’s 61st film, has reportedly stated that she has backed out of Kappa due to a clash of dates. In AK61, Manju Warrier will be seen opposite Ajith, which tells the story of two eras. Now, it remains to be seen who replaces Manju opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kappa.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kappa is a much-awaited film and fans are excited to see the actor in the role of a gangster. He will be seen in the role of Kotta Madhu in Kappa. Kappa is based on Indugopan’s novel Shankh Mukhi. Kappa has also been written by Indugopan. The story of Kappa is set against the backdrop of local goons in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor’s character Madhu Kotta plays the role of a goon in Thiruvananthapuram.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s looks from the film were launched last week and they have raised the curiosity levels of fans. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kappa also has Asif Ali in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shaji Kailas are reuniting for Kappa as they were earlier seen in Kaduva.

The shooting of Kappa began in the second week of July. The film is based on two different eras and will show different stages of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character. Shaji Kailas’ film is produced by Theatres of Dreams, which was launched in association with FEFKA Writers Union in partnership with Jinu Abraham, Dolvin Kuriakose and Dileesh Nair.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here