1-min read

Manmadhudu 2: Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh’s Romantic Drama to Release on August 9

Veteran actor Nagarjuna took it to his Instagram account to share the film’s poster and announce the release date of 'Manmadhudu 2.'

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Manmadhudu 2: Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh’s Romantic Drama to Release on August 9
Poster of Manmadhudu 2, courtesy of Instagram
After a long wait, the sequel to Nagarjuna’s blockbuster 2002 romantic comedy Manmandhudu is all set to release on the silver screen on August 9. For a long time, Annapurna Studios have been sharing the pictures of the upcoming sequel, named Manmadhudu 2. After teasing it for a few months, the Annapurna Studious has finally announced the release date of the movie. In a picture reposted from the movie’s official Instagram handle, the caption read, “Save the date!!! The laughter begins from Aug 9th.”

Veteran actor Nagarjuna also took it to his Instagram account to share the film’s poster with the caption, “August 9th here we come!! And the laughter begins!!#Manmadhudu2 #Manmadhudu2OnAugust9th.”

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Akshara Gowda. The 2019 Telugu romantic comedy film is being directed by Rahul Ravindran, with the music being composed by Chaithan Bharadwaj.

In the movie, Rahul plays the role of Nagarjuna’s wife Avantika. The teaser of the movie was launched on July 6, becoming one of the highest-viewed teasers of the Nagarjuna’s movies. The Aiyaary actress also shared an introductory video of her character on July 9. She captioned it, “Meet Avantika #manmadhudu2 @rahulr_23."

Meet Avantika ❤️ #manmadhudu2 @rahulr_23

While further details from the movie are awaited, the film’s teaser has already received appreciation from the viewers.

