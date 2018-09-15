Manmarziyaan Box Office Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Faces Stiff Competition From Stree, The Nun

#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2018

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Total: ₹ 95.53 cr

India biz.

SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

#TheNun⁠ ⁠emerges the franchise’s highest Week 1... WOM is extremely mixed, hence the pace is likely to slow down in Week 2... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 3.45 cr, Tue 2.80 cr, Wed 2.45 cr, Thu 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 39.70 cr NettBOC. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

One of the most prominent and stylised filmmakers in Bollywood today, Anurag Kashyap is back with his new film, Manmarziyaan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film has opened to average numbers at the box office. The film has earned Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted Manmarziyaan’s business figures. He wrote, “#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz.”However, most of the critics have praised the film and its direction. Anurag, known for the unique depiction of violence in his films, has opted for an intense lovestory set in Punjab’s Amritsar this time.Surprisingly, Manmarziyaan’s most fierce opponent at the ticket window is a film that released two weeks back, Rajkummar Rao-starre Stree, which is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. One of the bigger hits of the year, Stree, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 95.53 crore so far.Hollywood release The Nun is also doing exceptionally well at the box office. It has collected Rs 39.70 crore in its first week.