English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manmarziyaan: F For Fyaar, First Song of Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Out; Check It Out
First song 'F For Fyaar' from Ábhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starer 'Manmariyaan' released.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan announced the much-anticipated trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, Manmarziyaan, on his Twitter, on Thursday and later informed that the team will release a song from the film Manmarziyaan everyday for 10 days.
On Friday morning the Guru actor announced the audio of first song titled F For Fyaar by Amit Trivedi. He wrote, " Mornings with Manmarziyaan for 10 days! First song #FForFyaar Full Audio Song out on Eros Now". The song can is available at Eros Now and has artists like Vicky Kaushal, Mast Ali and a rap by Sikander Khalon.
Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.
Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.
Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.
According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated, people are. The film will hit the screen on September 14.
Also Watch
#Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/wqQvNPcQRx— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 9, 2018
On Friday morning the Guru actor announced the audio of first song titled F For Fyaar by Amit Trivedi. He wrote, " Mornings with Manmarziyaan for 10 days! First song #FForFyaar Full Audio Song out on Eros Now". The song can is available at Eros Now and has artists like Vicky Kaushal, Mast Ali and a rap by Sikander Khalon.
#Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 10, 2018
Check out this Album on Eros Now: https://t.co/5A6RN1zpxL
Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.
Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.
Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.
According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated, people are. The film will hit the screen on September 14.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action
- Alphonse Capone: Check Out Tom Hardy as Legendary Mobster in Still from Upcoming Biopic
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 9 With a Bigger Screen and More Powerful S Pen; Prices Start $999
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...