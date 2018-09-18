Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office



#Manmarziyaan remains on the lower side on Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 16.43 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2018



#Stree shows a solid hold on third Mon... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr. Total: ₹ 108.05 cr. India biz.



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2018



Anurag Kashyap's film Manmarziyaan has witnessed a considerable dip in the business on its fourth day, despite getting rave reviews. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the film is set in Punjab’s Amritsar, and is one of the rare love stories from Anurag Kashyap’s repertoire. The maverick director is otherwise known for his realistic and hard-hitting portrayal of violence in his films.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: "#Manmarziyaan remains on the lower side on Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 16.43 cr. India biz."The film is still getting a tough competition from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree, which has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club."Stree shows a solid hold on third Mon... (Week 3) Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr. Total: Rs 108.05 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyaan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Anurag Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.Abhishek, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s passionate lovers in the film.Vicky is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.