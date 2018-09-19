English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manmarziyaan Released Only After Complying With These Cuts Suggested by CBFC
Apparently, it was only after the filmmakers introduced these that the film sailed through smoothly towards a peaceful release.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Anurag Khashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, may not be soaring high at the box office but it certainly has received a lot of critical acclaim across all quarters.
However, it wasn't before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) imposed a few cuts that the film received a U/A certificate.
In a recent list posted by a Twitter user, the several cuts suggested by CBFC included 'removing the direct visualisation of smooching along with the all the kissing sounds, back nudity in painting, moaning sounds in the last part of the scene at 39 & 40 mins', 'blurring liquor brand labels', the word 'KLPD' was to be replaced with 'Gadbad' and 'horny' with 'aroused', muting the word 'ki' after the words 'teri maa' and 'removing middle finger gestures'.
Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community have taken offence to the scene in Manmarziyaan that shows Abhishek Bachchan smoking a cigarette.
However, in a recent statement released by Kashyap, he has finally broken his silence on the controversy and said that "the film is not commenting on a community, it talks about individuals and their choices. Manmarziyaan is a story of three individuals and not their religion.”
Kahsyap has also explained how the entire scene was filmed in his statement that he posted on his official Twitter account.
#CBFCWatch | In @anuragkashyap72's Manmarziyaan, CBFC censors back nudity in a painting, compromises on censoring 'teri maa ki', and removes six instances of someone showing the bird. Also, KLPD is now gadbad. pic.twitter.com/GQncjR8LKT— Arooṇ Deep (@AroonDeep) September 19, 2018
Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community have taken offence to the scene in Manmarziyaan that shows Abhishek Bachchan smoking a cigarette.
However, in a recent statement released by Kashyap, he has finally broken his silence on the controversy and said that "the film is not commenting on a community, it talks about individuals and their choices. Manmarziyaan is a story of three individuals and not their religion.”
Kahsyap has also explained how the entire scene was filmed in his statement that he posted on his official Twitter account.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
