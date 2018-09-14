Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar

Set in the anxious town of Amritsar, he narrates the story through three characters. Vicky Kaushal plays a confused local DJ madly in love with fiesty Rumi, played with a lot of energy by Taapsee Pannu. Situation gets tense when their lovestory doesn’t remain a secret. They are under pressure to get married, but it seems they are not mentally prepared for it. Enter Abhishek Bachchan’s NRI banker Robbie and it gets even more intense.