Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar

Trust Anurag Kashyap for bringing something unique to the table everytime he directs a film. In Manmarziyaan, he uses writer Kanika Dhillon’s set up and adds dark layers to the characters.

First published: September 14, 2018, 8:57 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
Set in the anxious town of Amritsar, he narrates the story through three characters. Vicky Kaushal plays a confused local DJ madly in love with fiesty Rumi, played with a lot of energy by Taapsee Pannu. Situation gets tense when their lovestory doesn’t remain a secret. They are under pressure to get married, but it seems they are not mentally prepared for it. Enter Abhishek Bachchan’s NRI banker Robbie and it gets even more intense.
