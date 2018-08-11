English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manmarziyaan Song Daryaa is a Rustic Punjabi Love Ballad That Strikes a Chord, Listen Here
After the first song F For Fyaar dropped yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan took to twitter to share the second song Daryaa.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan is gaining quite a bit of attention and appreciation from the internet and its denizens. Since the trailer's release, the three actors have been receiving much love from fans. In an effort to maintain the buzz at its peak, Anurag Kashyap's team has decided to release one song from the film everyday for 10 days.
After the first song F For Fyaar dropped yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan took to twitter to share the second song Daryaa. He wrote, " Tennu khudaa maneyaa tey tenu rab maneya… #Daryaa lyrical video out on #ErosNow – http://bit.ly/DaryaaLyrical".
Composed by Amit Trivedi, the melodious song is sung by Ammy Virk & Shahid Mallya and is written by Shellee. On YouTube the track is described as "When love chooses to hurt, every reason, every pleading seems right. A rustic Punjabi love ballad set to beats that shall leave you grooving and longing".
Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.
Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.
Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, the story of Manmarziyaan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.
According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated, people are. The film will hit the screen on September 14.
