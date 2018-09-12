Manmarziyaan: Taapsee, Vicky on Cloud 9, Courtesy Amitabh Bachchan’s Letter of Appreciation

This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/TL3wYZvVwO — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 11, 2018

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are on cloud nine as the actors have received handwritten letter of appreciation and a bouquet from Hindi film industry’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Both Taapsee and Vicky, who are currently gearing up for the release of Manmarziyaan, expressed their gratitude to Big B by sharing his note on social media. Interestingly, Manmarziyaan also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a picture of her lying on the ground holding the letter, which she called a “milestone”. She captioned the photo as: “Finally! THIS LETTER! A milestone achieved!”Vicky, too, posted the picture of the handwritten note and the bouquet on his Twitter. He wrote along, “This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet #Manmarziyaan.”“Vicky, I’ve always admired your work, but your presence and versatility in Manmarziyaan is exceptional. To find such performance, qualities in one such as you, with your limited years in the profession is beyond words. My admiration, love and blessings," read the letter sent by Big B.Taapsee has previously worked with Big B in 2016 court-room drama Pink, while Vicky is yet to share the screen space with the megastar.Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Anurag Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.Abhishek, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s passionate lovers in the film.Vicky is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated, people are. The film will hit the screen on September 14.