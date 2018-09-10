GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Manmarziyaan: This is How Abhishek Bachchan and Anurag Kashyap Patched Up After a Decade of Silence

The actor and the director weren't on talking terms before coming together to work on Manmarziyaan. Here's how they sorted their differences.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 9:05 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Anurag Kashyap while prepping for Manmarziyaan. (Image: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan)
Prior to working on their upcoming film Manmarziyaan together, actor Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap were not on talking terms.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Anurag, who had written Mani Ratnam’s 2004 film Yuva, was so disappointed with Abhishek’s performance in it that the two didn’t speak for the next decade-and-a-half.

"I wrote in my blog that it (Abhishek’s acting in Yuva) could have been better. And I think Abhishek took it hard because that was a performance that everyone appreciated. He thought a writer usually doesn’t say such things. We didn’t talk to each other for 10-15 years," Anurag told Pinkvilla.



Moreover, in 2010, the filmmaker blamed Abhishek’s father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for wrecking Shonali Bose’s film Chittagong to salvage Abhishek’s film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (KHJJS), which dealt with a similar subject.

Slamming the Bachchans, Anurag reportedly wrote on Facebook, “See Chittagong, a far superior film made on the same subject as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.. At 1/8 th the cost, far superior actors and immense passion... Producers decided to sit on it, because of a phone call from someone, because that someone was trying desperately to save his son’s career... welcome to Bollywood, where whose son you are outshines all the hard work and passion and potential and talent. KHJJS came and went, now what?”

However, in a recent video interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Anurag said he decided to meet Abhishek first when his name was floated for a key role in Manmarziyaan. “Everybody thought there was tension, but our tension was resolved years ago. A long time back at a Diwali party we sat and talked about it. Once we sat across (from each other) it was all clear,” Anurag said.

Talking about their coming together for the romantic drama that also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles, Abhishek told Masand, “This so-called reconciliation was like a ‘nikaah’.”

About Manmarziyaan, he said, “I knew it was going to fly. I went home and told Aishwarya (his actor wife) that I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited to do a film.”

Manmarziyaan is slated to release on September 14.

