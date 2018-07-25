English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manmarziyaan to Premiere at TIFF, Confirms Anurag Kashyap
The movie, penned by Kanika Dhillon, features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. It is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture.
Image: Instagram/Taapsee
Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018, where Hotel Mumbai on the 2008 terrorist attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai will also be screened.
Kashyap tweeted on Tuesday: "'Manmarziyaan' aka 'Husband Material' premieres at TIFF before releasing on September 21."
The movie, penned by Kanika Dhillon, features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. It is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture.
TIFF organisers on Tuesday unveiled the first titles for its 43rd edition to be held in September.
Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell starrer Beautiful Boy and This is Us creator Dan Fogelman's Life Itself are among the most high-profile world premieres this time.
Festival organisers had cancelled a Tuesday morning press conference in Toronto to unveil their first film titles after a mass shooting in the city on Sunday night.
The first gala and special presentations titles from Toronto, announced via a press release.
Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai is among the special presentation screenings.
-
