Manmarziyaan Track Grey Walaa Shade is an Earthy Love Song Tuned to Modern Sensibilities, Listen Here

The last two days have seen the release of F for Fyaar and Daryaa respectively, and today saw the lyrical video for Grey Walaa Shade drop.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Manmarziyaan Track Grey Walaa Shade is an Earthy Love Song Tuned to Modern Sensibilities, Listen Here
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan is gaining quite a bit of attention and appreciation from the internet and its denizens. Since the trailer's release, the three actors have been receiving much love from fans. In an effort to maintain the buzz at its peak, Anurag Kashyap's team has decided to release one song from the film everyday for 10 days.

The last two days have seen the release of F for Fyaar and Daryaa respectively, and today saw the lyrical video for Grey Walaa Shade drop. Give it a listen here:



Written by Shellee and with its music composed byAmit Trivedi, Grey Walaa Shade has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma. The song has a very earthy, almost rural, tonality to it, yet arranged keeping in mind an urban, modern mindset. Expect a western accented gaana.

Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.

Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with. Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.

Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, the story of Manmarziyaan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyaan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.

According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated, people are. The film will hit the screen on September 14.

