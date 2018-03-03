English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manmarziyan: Abhishek Bachchan Faces Camera After 2 Years, Seeks Good Wishes And Blessings
Abhishek Bachchan on Friday sought his fans' good wishes as he was facing the camera after two years for his upcoming film Manmarziyan.
A file photo of Abhishek Bachchan
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday sought his fans' good wishes as he was facing the camera after two years for his upcoming film Manmarziyan.
Abhishek on Friday tweeted: "It's been just over two years since I faced a film camera -- A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. 'Manmarziyaan'."
A day before, the actor had shared a photograph of the film's script and captioned it: "Almost time".
The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.
Abhishek on Friday tweeted: "It's been just over two years since I faced a film camera -- A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. 'Manmarziyaan'."
It’s been just over 2 yrs since I faced a film camera… A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo 🎬— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018
A day before, the actor had shared a photograph of the film's script and captioned it: "Almost time".
The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
