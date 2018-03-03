GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Manmarziyan: Abhishek Bachchan Faces Camera After 2 Years, Seeks Good Wishes And Blessings

Abhishek Bachchan on Friday sought his fans' good wishes as he was facing the camera after two years for his upcoming film Manmarziyan.

Updated:March 3, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
A file photo of Abhishek Bachchan
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday sought his fans' good wishes as he was facing the camera after two years for his upcoming film Manmarziyan.

Abhishek on Friday tweeted: "It's been just over two years since I faced a film camera -- A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. 'Manmarziyaan'."





A day before, the actor had shared a photograph of the film's script and captioned it: "Almost time".



The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
