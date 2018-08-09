English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manmarziyan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap and presented by Aanand L Rai, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.
Screengrab of Manmarziyan trailer. (YouTube)
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan has just dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, Manmarziyan, on his Twitter. Bachchan, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, plays Robbie, a subdued foil to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s rowdy lovers in the film.
Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with.
Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.
Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.
After her power-packed performance in Anubhav Sinha’s latest courtroom drama, Mulk, expectations from Taapsee are sky high and yet she delivers. Kaushal, who has been basking in the critical and commercial success of Sanju, doesn’t disappoint either. However, it is Bachchan who will stay with you.
According to Manmarziyan, love isn’t complicated, people are. Just how much, we’ll find out on September 14.
Talking about the film, Taapsee had earlier told IANS, "It is a typical Anurag Kashyap style of love story, where you do not have black and white characters. Everyone has certain flaws."
Also Watch
Kaushal is playing his namesake — a glitzy, responsibility-shirking young man in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ (pronounced as pyaar) but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with.
Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, whom she doesn’t love, but marries anyway.
Jointly produced by Phantom Films and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production, The story of Manmarziyan isn’t unique, but its treatment is. Unlike Kashyap's other films, Manmarziyan's colour palette is bright, and vividly neon.
After her power-packed performance in Anubhav Sinha’s latest courtroom drama, Mulk, expectations from Taapsee are sky high and yet she delivers. Kaushal, who has been basking in the critical and commercial success of Sanju, doesn’t disappoint either. However, it is Bachchan who will stay with you.
According to Manmarziyan, love isn’t complicated, people are. Just how much, we’ll find out on September 14.
Talking about the film, Taapsee had earlier told IANS, "It is a typical Anurag Kashyap style of love story, where you do not have black and white characters. Everyone has certain flaws."
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offer: Get Rs. 2,000 Off, No Cost EMI And More
- A Groom Stopped His Wedding and Turned into a Superhero
- Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie Has Left Ranveer Singh in Disbelief. Find Out Why
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...