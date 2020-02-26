Manmohan Desai’s 83rd Birth Anniversary: A Look Back at His Iconic Works

Born on February 26, 1937, one of Indian cinema’s prime movers, filmmaker Manmohan Desai, popularly referred to as 'Manji' had created some of the most iconic films that audiences will cherish for generations to come.

Desai mostly came up with movies of mix-genre familiarly called ‘masala films’. Desai’s father Kikku Desai directed a film in 1930 and was the proprietor of Paramount Studios. Coming from a cinema household, Desai had an inclination in movie-making and got his first break as a director in 1960 with Chhaliya, which was bankrolled by his brother Subhash Desai. Desai’s cinema career spanned across three decades, in which he helmed about twenty films, almost all turned out to be successful.

On the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary, let’s look back at his iconic works

Parvarish

In 1977, a different era of cinema ushered with the film Parvarish. The project starred veteran actors like Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. The song Jaate Ho Jaane Jaana became a super hit. The combination of Amitabh and Vinod was appreciated by all.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Rich in action and comedy, Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1977. The story centres around three brothers separated in childhood and are later adopted by three families following different religions - Hindu, Muslim and Christian. The film won several accolades including Filmfare for Best Actor, Best Music Director and Best Editing.

Suhaag

This 1979 directorial starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha and Praveen Babi in lead. The union of Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were cherished by the audience.

Naseeb

The 1981 release revolved around four friends, whose faith takes a wrong turn after they win a lottery ticket. The film featured Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor alongside Amitabh Bachchan in leads.

Mard

Amitabh Bachchan became an overnight sensation with this 1985 film. Embellished with remarkable dialogue and stanzas, the film won many awards including the much-coveted National Award.

