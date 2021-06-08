Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya Actor Ankit Gera Secretly Ties the Knot

Actor Ankit Gera, who is best known for featuring in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. In a recent interview, the actor opened about his wedding and said that they were never in favour of a lavish wedding.

Talking to ETimes, he said, “It’s an arranged marriage. We are family friends. Our parents were looking for suitable partners for us and that’s when they suggested that we should talk. We started talking in April and soon developed a liking for each other. She flew down to India around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet me. Even though it was a short span, we got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge.”

“We are poles apart in every aspect. Rashi had no clue about my work as an actor. She liked me for who I was as a person and not for my profession. That’s what made me fall in love with her,” he further added.

The actor also added that since he is 34, he decided it was the ideal date to settle down. They had initially set the date for December but wanted to get married as soon as possible. Hence they decided to have a lockdown wedding, which was attended by their closest friends.

Ankit has also acted in shows like Agniphera, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Chhoti Sardarno, Mahi Ve among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here