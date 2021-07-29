Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Actor Ashish Kapoor Gets Engaged to TV Producer Pearl Grey

Wedding season is underway, and several Bollywood and TV celebrities have tied the knot in a ceremony, attended by only close friends and family. Irrespective of being a close-knit affair, celebs never fail to get attention from the paparazzi. However, there are many who choose to keep their personal life, private. The Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Ashish Kapoor and TV producer Pearl Grey have also managed to keep their love, hidden.

As per reports, the two have also exchanged rings on July 12. It was also learned that the actor has added ‘taken’ along with a ring emoji to his Instagram bio. This is not it, Ashish along with his lady love has got his engagement date inked on the back of his shoulder. While the date is written in roman numbers, just below it the duo has also got the statement - ‘till death do us apart’, tattooed.

The couple has also gone on a small vacation to spend some quality time together. Pictures and videos on Ashish’s Instagram feed prove it.

According to a Times of India report, a source close to the couple revealed that the two started dating some time ago and luckily, they have been going strong since. It was also learned that both Ashish and Pearl have a mature approach towards relationship and life. They are compatible and understand each other pretty well.

Ashish and Pearl are tight-lipped about their engagement and have planned to share the details on marriage in the near future.

Pearl also shared some pictures with her ‘special one’ as they flaunted their engagement rings. The director was earlier married to producer Rajan Shahi and they also have a daughter together.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is the reboot show of the 2010-show Pratigya. Though the daily soap is not topping the TRP charts, it has emerged as the number 1 show on the channel.

