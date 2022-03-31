Mann Udu Udu Jhala Fame Ajinkya Raut Is Maharashtra’s Most Desirable Man On TV

Ajinkya Raut has gone a long way from being an engineering student from a small town in Maharashtra to winning a top part in the famous Marathi TV show Mann Udu Udu Jhala. When it comes to style, he is bold and thinks out of the box. His fame skyrocketed as a result of his fiery performance in the legendary TV drama Vithu Mauli. But did you know something fascinating about Ajinkya Raut? We are not shocked that he is Maharashtra’s Most Desirable Man on TV 2020. Are you?

While talking to ETimes about his experience of becoming the most desirable man on TV in Maharashtra, the actor said this was something unexpected. Ajinkya Raut said that though, he has been on the list multiple times, being at the top and winning the title was overwhelming He further said, “I am really thankful for this because it’s a big thing for a small-town boy like me to be named Maharashtra’s Most Desirable Man on TV.”

Recently, in a video posted by Zee Marathi’s Instagram handle on the occasion of Marathi Language Day, Ajinkya Raut said youngsters from neighbouring rural regions who come to Mumbai or Pune are sometimes mocked for their speech.

Ajinkya Raut explained that his dialect and accent differ from those of Pune and Mumbai because he is originally from Marathwada. At the end of the video, he notes that Marathi is a diversified language that is not restricted to one or two cities.

Ajinkya Raut was met with an accident last November while driving to his hometown of Parbhani for the Diwali celebrations. Locals flocked to the actor’s aid instantly after his car was involved in an accident. Raut posted a video on Instagram informing his admirers about the incident.

