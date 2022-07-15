Mann Udu Udu Jhala To Go Off-Air. Details Inside

Popular Marathi show Mann Udu Udu Jhala will go off-air soon. The latest buzz is that personal commitments and upcoming projects of the lead actors, Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut, came in the way. In addition, the makers could not match up with the timings and shoot schedules of the actors, following which, they decided to draw the curtain. The show, which won the hearts of the audience in a short period, will end midway. Reportedly, the last episode of Mann Udu Udu Jhala has been recently shot, on July 13.

Mann Udu Udu Jhala has an amazing fan following. While Ajinkya played the role of Indra, Hruta essayed the role of Deepika. The romantic on-screen chemistry of the duo won fans’ hearts. As a result, they both received love and affection. Tons of fan pages are proof of how much people were invested in this on-screen jodi. With the show going off-air, it is obvious that fans are left disheartened.

It is speculated that the lead pair are busy with their upcoming film releases. A couple of weeks ago, Ajinkya shared the poster of his upcoming film Takatak 2 on Instagram. He wrote, “Big News, On the release of my upcoming film Takatak 2. This movie has really helped me go out of my comfort zone and explore different zone of acting altogether. Grew as an artist… The big announcement of my upcoming film Takatak2. Releasing on August 19.”

On the other hand, Hruta too has a couple of projects in her kitty, including her upcoming debut film Ananya, and Timepass.

Meanwhile, as Mann Udu Udu Jhala will go off-air, Tu Chaal Pudha is all set to take the mantle. With the new show, actor Deepa Parab is going to make her comeback on Marathi TV. It will be a challenging task for the makers to keep the audience hooked while brewing a new concept on the small screen.

