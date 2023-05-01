Manna Dey Birth Anniversary: Watch Top Five Classic Songs by the Singer

MANNA DEY BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: May 1, 2023 marks the 104th birth anniversary of Indian musical genius Manna Dey. Prabodh Chandra Dey known by his stage name Manna Dey, was an internationally acclaimed and celebrated playback singer, music director, and a musician. As a classical vocalist, he belonged to the Bhendibazaar Gharana and was trained under Ustad Aman Ali Khan. Let us take a look at some of the classic hit songs by Manna Dey:

Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi

Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi is a song from the 1956 movie Chori Chori starring Nargis, Raj Kapoor, Gope, Pran, Bhagwan, Johnny Walker, David and Raj Mehra. The romantic melody is sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar and written by Shailendra. The music for the song is composed by the duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

A classic anthem for friendship sung by Manna and Kishore Kumar, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge is part of 1975 cult classic Sholay. The song is picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Written by Anand Bakshi, the music for Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge was composed by RD Burman.

Ek Chatur Naar Badi Hoshiyaar

This fun and classic song is another example of Manna’s versatility as a singer who could delve into the skin of his characters. The song, picturised on Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Mehmood, is sung by Kishore and Manna as they indulge in a singing face off. The song is composed by RD Burman and the lyrics are penned by Rajendra Krishan.

Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli

Another classic hit and slice of life song from an equally memorable movie Anand which released in 1971. The song is picturised on Rajesh Khanna and sung by Manna Dey. The philosophical song is composed by Salil Chowdhary and written by Yogesh. Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, and Seema Deo. https://youtu.be/8WHxCww2gUk

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai

This super hit song from the 1955 movie Shree 420 starring Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Nadira is sung by Manna and Lata ji. One of the most popular songs by the singer is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. The song is picturised in black and white film featuring the leading pair of Raj and Nargis. https://youtu.be/oXLzfldeDcM

Besides these songs, Manna Dey’s discography includes many more hits.

