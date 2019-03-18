'Man of Few Words', 'One of the Tallest Leaders': Bollywood Remembers Manohar Parrikar

T 3122 - Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news .. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFTCeMMDxf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji ... one of the tallest leaders of India. Condolences to the family & loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

So very Saddened to hear about the sudden demise if Shri. MANOHAR Parrikar Ji. A dynamic and Honorable Soul.. Rest now in peace in Heaven sir .🙏🙏🙏@manoharparrikar — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2019

Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/4i4noSWSDZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2019

Saddened to know about the demise of #ManoharParrikar ji. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and as a common man with strong determination. It's a great loss for the nation.#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pZMgFwIGSq — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 17, 2019

Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 17, 2019

Had the honour of meeting him when he was the #defenceminister of #india..at the launch of a movie about the #indianarmy under the #BritishRaj he leaned over & said “uniforms too nice for #indian soldiers at the time”he said.”we will age it suitably sir” I said. He nodded “good” — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 17, 2019

