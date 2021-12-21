Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari's Favourite Web Series is Not The Family Man But Mirzapur

Manoj Bajpayee may have won our hearts with his portrayal of a toughened intelligence officer in his popular web series – The Family Man, but he was left stumped by New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson recently in a virtual interaction. Towards the end of the interaction, Williamson trolled Manoj by naming Mirzapur as his favorite series instead of The Family Man.

The interaction was a welcome gesture by Manoj Bajpayee to Kane Williamson as part of the Amazon Prime Video family as all live games of the New Zealand team will be streamed by the OTT platform from now on.

The interaction started with Williamson greeting Manoj by saying ‘Family man how are you’, referring to Manoj’s show The Family Man. They then went on to have a fun chat about the worlds of entertainment and cricket. Manoj asked the Kiwi skipper questions on behalf of his numerous fans. The questions ranged from which of his teammates would fit the bill for a 9-5 job to which one of them would make for the perfect spy. Williamson termed spinner Mitch Santer the perfect guy for the 9-5 job, while naming wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Philips for the role of a spy.

Manoj then requested Williamson to repeat the famous dialogue from The Family Man, “Don’t be a minimum guy”.

There were some hilarious exchanges as well when Manoj said he loves Kiwi, to which Williamson laughed, and asked him whether he was referring to the fruit or the bird. It left Manoj puzzled and he broke the third wall to ask viewers “Yeh has kyun raha hai (why is this guy laughing).” Asked about what the New Zealand team would bring to the table, Williamson drew parallels between cricket and The Family Man, saying, “Cricket has drama and entertainment, kind of like a spy show.”

The highlight of the interaction, however, came at the end when Manoj asked Williamson what his favorite Amazon Prime Video show was. Expecting his own The Family Man to be the answer, Manoj was left baffled when Williamson answered Mirzapur. In a hilarious response to the burn, Manoj ended the interaction abruptly.

