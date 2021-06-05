Manoj Bajpayee Backs Out of Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'The Night Manager' Indian Remake?

Manoj Bajpayee, who has been receiving an overwhelming response from all quarters for his brilliant performance in The Family Man 2, was reportedly cast as an antagonist in the Indian remake of The Night Manager, which will mark actor Hrithik Roshan’s web debut. However, looks like ‘the Family Man’ star has now backed out of it. With Roshan stepping into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine, the makers were in early talks with Manoj Bajpayee to play Richard Roper, an arms dealer who masquerades as a business magnate. The role was essayed by Hugh Laurie in the 2016 BBC One original.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Manoj Bajpayee opted out of the web series because of date issues. A source quoted by the daily said, “Manoj sir was in advanced talks for the series. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, two of his productions have been delayed. The actor is currently shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, after which he will turn his attention to the pending projects. He realised that he won’t be able to match his dates with the rest of the cast, and decided to bow out of the venture.” The series would apparently go on floors by the end of the year if everything goes alright.

However, there has been no official word or announcement about the same. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here