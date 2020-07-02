Manoj Bajpayee Contemplated Suicide After Being Rejected Thrice from National School of Drama

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up on his struggling days in Bollywood and his journey to the city of dreams in a latest interaction with Humans of Bombay. While Manoj may have become a renowned star in the industry now, but he turned the clock back to the time when he was struggling and rented a chawl with 5 friends in the city.

Manoj also shed light on how he had suicidal thoughts when he was rejected by National School of Drama (NSD) thrice and in order to make sure that he did not take any drastic step, his friends would sleep besides him and would not leave him alone.

Manoj further recalls the time when "even a vada pav was costly." He goes on to add that he was asked to leave after he gave his first shot and faced constant rejection for four years till he got his first break in a Mahesh Bhatt TV series. Check out what Manoj has to say about his life as a struggling artist in Mumbai with no connections to the film industry whatsoever and how he became the star we know now.

Manoj's movie Bhonsle is now streaming on Sony LIV.

