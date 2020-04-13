Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Self-isolate in Uttarakhand During Lockdown

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors went to Ramgarh on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains.

Both actors seem pretty enamoured by the natural beauty of the mountains and have been sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

Actress Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home and has been updating her followers about her life in the hills via social media.

