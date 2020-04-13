MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Self-isolate in Uttarakhand During Lockdown

Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Self-isolate in Uttarakhand During Lockdown

Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal went to Ramgarh on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors went to Ramgarh on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains.

Both actors seem pretty enamoured by the natural beauty of the mountains and have been sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

Actress Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home and has been updating her followers about her life in the hills via social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,322,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,872,916

    +20,691

  • Cured/Discharged

    434,496

     

  • Total DEATHS

    116,037

    +1,843
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres