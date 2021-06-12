Manoj Bajpayee Doubles His Fees For The Family Man 3

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been in the news lately after the second season of his web series The Family Man released. After a much-anticipated wait, The Family Man 2 was released on Amazon Prime on June 4. The series has been a huge hit, and the viewers were impressed by his stellar performance.

Now, in view of his increasing popularity, Manoj has hiked his fees for the soon-to-be-launched Season 3 of the web series.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has demanded Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore for each episode. Assuming that The Family Man 3 will have nine episodes, just like the earlier two seasons, he will be paid a total of Rs 20.25 crore to Rs 22.50 crore if the makers agree. This amount is more than double from what he got for Season 2. But after it has become one of the most-watched shows, Manoj feels that he deserves to be paid better. A source revealed that currently, discussions are going on over the amount that will be finally offered to the star.

An industry expert told the entertainment portal that Manoj is like the Aamir Khan of the OTT platform. His flawless performance in the show has made it so popular and it would be better if he gets paid according to his wish.

According to the expert, the digital space has proven to be a boon for talented actors like him.

According to earlier reports, the actor had charged Rs 10 crore for Season 2 of Family Man while south actress Samantha Akkineni was paid anywhere between Rs 3-4 crore.

Manoj had made his web debut with the action series since its inception in September 2019. He plays the lead character in it. On the other hand, Samantha had made her digital debut with the second season. She plays the role of a terrorist.

