Manoj Bajpayee Files Defamation Suit Against KRK, Latter Says Didn't Get Any Notice

Actor Manoj Bajpaye has been recently involved in a legal tussle with social media personality and actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK). On August 24, he filed a lawsuit against Khan for his defamatory remarks that included accusations of calling Bajpayee a “charsi" and “nashedi" (druggie). KRK has, however, denied receiving any notice from Bajpayee’s lawyer.

According to reports in the media, when KRK came to know about Bajpayee’s complaint against him, he once again tweeted: “And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films.” (sic)

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?”

According to the statement issued by Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi, the actor had personally gone to the court to record his statement. He further said that a criminal complaint has been filed under Section 500 (Punishment of Defamation) of the IPC or Indian penal Code. Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi said that he has requested the court to register a case of criminal defamation in the matter.

The tweet over which the complaint has been filed was made by KRK on July 26. Replying to a follower’s question about the much-acclaimed and hit web series ‘Family Man 2’, Khan wrote, “I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone.”

